Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $16.77 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

