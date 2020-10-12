Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to “Hold”

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

TREC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 66.5% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 358,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 305.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

