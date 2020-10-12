Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

SIEN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.