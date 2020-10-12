Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp.
Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trecora Resources to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trecora Resources to “Hold”
Sientra Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Sientra Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Scor Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Scor Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
US Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
US Gold Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
SOUTH32 LTD/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
SOUTH32 LTD/S Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report