Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

