US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Get US Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of USAU opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.50. US Gold has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.