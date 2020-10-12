SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.02.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.