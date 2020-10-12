Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Pi Financial to Neutral

Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $7,453,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.