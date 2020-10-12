Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Noble Energy (NBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) in the last few weeks:
- 10/6/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/27/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/21/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
Noble Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62.
Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
