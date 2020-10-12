Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Noble Energy (NBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/21/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

