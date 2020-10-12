Thomson Reuters Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

TRI opened at C$108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$75.91 and a 1 year high of C$109.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.58%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total value of C$737,040.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,100.28.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.