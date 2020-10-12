Brokers Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXG. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.09.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.26.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

