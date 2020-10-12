Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

