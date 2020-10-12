Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.35.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion and a PE ratio of -4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.72%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

