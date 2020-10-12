Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Buy

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NYSE SAR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

