SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.