Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Hold

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 14th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke acquired 5,950 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $72,709.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

