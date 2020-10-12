Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.65. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 180.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

