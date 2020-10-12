Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE TD opened at $46.88 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.