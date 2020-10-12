Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $403.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.76. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

