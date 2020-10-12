TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TUI will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

