Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to Buy

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TV. Barclays upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after buying an additional 2,541,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

