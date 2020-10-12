VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.