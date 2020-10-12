Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Verastem stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verastem by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

