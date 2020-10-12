Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

