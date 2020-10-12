WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of WSC opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

