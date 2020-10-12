Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $264.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.