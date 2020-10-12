Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water is focused on accelerating organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. The company aims to launch smart and connected products, which are likely to give it further edge in the marketplace. It is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing a balanced cash allocation plan while following a long-term strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. It focuses on new product development, geographic expansion and key account management. However, the company’s Europe segment is exposed to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform. Soft economic growth in the Asian markets is likely to put pressure on profitability. The company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

