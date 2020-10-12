WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $0.50 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim purchased 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

