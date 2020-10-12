Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

