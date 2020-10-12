XP (NYSE:XP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XP (NYSE:XP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

XP stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XP by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

