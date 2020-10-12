Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $14.66 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

