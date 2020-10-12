Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Hold

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is witnessing severe negative impact from COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus-led restrictions on public life are hurting restaurants and retail businesses, which pay Yelp to provide their information online. This, in turn, is affecting Yelp’s top line. Additionally, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in advertising budgets by customers, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key growth driver. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too.”

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

