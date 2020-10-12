YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

YRCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of YRCW stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.40. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

