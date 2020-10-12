Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ZLNDY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

