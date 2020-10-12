Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alleghany (NYSE:Y) to Hold

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to achieve a solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. Robust capital position should enable the company to deploy capital effectively. Alleghany through its subsidiaries pursues acquisitions that not only expands its geographical presence but also add capabilities to its portfolio. The company boasts a solid balance sheet with high liquidity and improving leverage. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Alleghany’s exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Also, higher expenses weighing on margins and low interest rate impacting investment results raise concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:Y opened at $558.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 28.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

