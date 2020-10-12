BayCom Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 43.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BayCom by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

