Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CG opened at $26.80 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares in the company, valued at $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

