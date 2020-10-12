Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Etsy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

