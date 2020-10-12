ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

