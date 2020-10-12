ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

ZEON stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

