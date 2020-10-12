Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Hold”

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 175,589 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

