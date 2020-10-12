Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of LL opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

