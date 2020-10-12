Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 565,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.