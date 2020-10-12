MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

MarketAxess stock opened at $522.05 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.