Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Medifast Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

MED stock opened at $164.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Medifast by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Medifast by 764.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medifast by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

