Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

