Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $65.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,844 shares of company stock valued at $24,897,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

