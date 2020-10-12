Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Cut by B.Riley Securit

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B.Riley Securit cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

