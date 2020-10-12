Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

VNOM stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

