B.Riley Securit Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.46 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 99,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

