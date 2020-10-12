Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

WFC stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 200,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 97,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

